Grandma, 4 Grand Kids Die In Ondo After Pap, Fish Meal

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A grandmother and her four grandkids were reported dead under mysterious circumstances after they finished a meal of pap and fish in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The incident happened a few days ago in the Gaga Area of Oke-Aro, Akure South Local Government and has thrown the community into mourning and confusion.

According to a family source, the grandmother, who cooked the meal, and the grandchildren are suspected to have eaten a meal that may have been poisoned or contaminated.

With two other grandchildren still in the hospital getting treatment, a neighbor, who identified himself as Isaac, stated that despite the fact that the police and some government officials had visited the scene of the incident, an official investigation has yet to be launched.

“We were told that they took poisoned pap, but later we also heard that they ate fish from a pond in the house compound, which was said to have been contaminated,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, stated that the incident has not been reported at any police station.