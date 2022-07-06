W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Gunmen Attack Kuje Custodial Centre In Abuja

Posted by Abuja, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, July 6th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gunmen attacked the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre, Abuja with explosives on Tuesday.

The Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Mr Abubakar Umar, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Umar said that some yet to be identified gunmen attacked the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje in the Federal Capital Territory about 10pm.

“However, men of the Armed Squad of the NCoS and other security agencies attached to the Custodial centre have responded.



“Calm has been restored to the facility and the situation is under control. Details will be made available soon, ” he said.

NAN

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=78510

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us