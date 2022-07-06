Gunmen Attack Kuje Custodial Centre In Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gunmen attacked the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre, Abuja with explosives on Tuesday.

The Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Mr Abubakar Umar, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Umar said that some yet to be identified gunmen attacked the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje in the Federal Capital Territory about 10pm.

“However, men of the Armed Squad of the NCoS and other security agencies attached to the Custodial centre have responded.

“Calm has been restored to the facility and the situation is under control. Details will be made available soon, ” he said.

NAN