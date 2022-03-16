Gunmen Kill Seven Policemen, Others In Kebbi, Niger

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bandits have killed no fewer than seven policemen in Kebbi and Niger states while Seven other persons, including vigilantes, were also killed in the attacks.

Four of the policemen and one other person were gunned down in Ngaski town in Ngaski council of Kebbi State, it was learnt. The attacks took place in the early hours of yesterday.

A source stated that that the bandits also attacked GB Foods Africa, said to the second largest tomato paste producer in the country.

The source, who craved anonymity, said the gunmen earlier sent a message to residents and GB Foods notifying them of their planned attack.

It was further learnt that residents of Ngaski town started fleeing the community upon receiving the notice.

The Chinese workers were reportedly evacuated to Yauri by canoe before making it to Birnin-Kebbi, the state capital.

Police spokesman Nafiu Abubakar confirmed the incident.

In a related development ,Bandits recently attacked the state deputy governor, killing many security agents.

Three policemen were killed in Niger, one of whom a Divisional Police Officer (DPO).

CSP Umar Muhammed Dakin of Nasko police station in Magama council of the state, and six other persons were killed in the community. Four of the six were vigilante operatives.

The invaders also made away with some arms after the attack on Nasko police station.

African Examiner learnt that the terrorists numbering over 500 invaded Nasko community and headed straight for the police station.

Commissioner of Police Monday Bala Kuryas confirmed the incident, saying that while the DPO was mobilising his men, the bandits surrounded the police station and shot him and others.