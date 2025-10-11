Why My Music Career Failed – Tonto Dikeh

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tonto Dikeh, the Nollywood actress, has opened up about the reason why her music career was a failure.

The 40-year-old film star disclosed this as she uploaded a video of herself singing ‘God is Good’ by Don Moen on Instagram, saying that her music career ended before it started because of the influence of her “worst friends”.

Tonto Dikeh began her music career in 2013 with the release of songs like ‘Hi’, ‘Crazically Fit’, and ‘Jeje’, and she had collaborations with popular artistes like Solid Star and Terry G.

Reflecting on that abandoned chapter of her life, Dikeh disclosed that the negative influences that surrounded her back then made her music career fail, and according to her, she could have surpassed the likes of Tiwa Savage, Cece Winans, or Whitney Houston with the right support.

“If I could sing ehn, una for don Dey sick of me…,” she writes.

“Like you don’t even understand, Likkeeeeeeeeeeee who is Tiwa? Who is Whitney, who is cece winas? Taaaaahhhhhhh.

“Watching this video reminds me of the time I had the worst kind of friends who pushed me to release album.

“Look sneeze/sniper and co your bedroom is been reserved in hell. Moral of this lesson choose your friends wisely more importantly be wise.”