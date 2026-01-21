Baba Fryo Slams Wizkid Over Comments on Fela Kuti’s Legacy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran Nigerian musician Baba Fryo has criticised Afrobeats star Wizkid over comments widely seen as disrespectful to the legacy of late Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

The controversy began after Seun Kuti, Fela’s son and frontman of Egypt 80, called out Wizkid’s fanbase for comparing the contemporary singer to his father. Seun described the comparisons as insulting and urged fans to stop dragging Fela’s name into online fan rivalries.

Wizkid later responded via his Instagram story, claiming he was “bigger than Fela” and directing insults at Seun Kuti, remarks that further escalated the dispute.

Reacting to the comments, Baba Fryo expressed his disappointment in a post shared on social media, condemning what he described as a lack of respect for cultural and musical heritage among younger artists and fans.

“How can these kids compare a kid to an elder?” Baba Fryo said. He described Fela as a great musician, multi-instrumentalist, and revolutionary figure who remained relevant for more than three decades until his death.

Baba Fryo also drew a comparison with Jamaica’s music culture, noting that artistes there would not openly disrespect the legacy of reggae legend Bob Marley. He added that the comments reflected a broader generational disconnect in understanding the impact of pioneers in the music industry.

The exchange has reignited debates on social media about respect for music legends, generational differences within Nigeria’s music scene, and how contemporary artistes engage with the legacies of industry pioneers.

While reactions remain divided, many fans and industry observers have aligned with Baba Fryo’s position, insisting that Fela Kuti’s influence on African music and political consciousness deserves lasting reverence.