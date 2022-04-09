Hold Your Leaders Accountable On Public Funds Usage -Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Governor of Anambra state and the Presidential hopeful of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, has enjoined Nigerians to hold their leaders accountable over the usage of public funds.

Obi stated this on “Let’s Talk 2023,” a Nigeria Info radio programme, on Friday, April 8, 2022.

He also recalled how his administration reportedly left 75bn in Anambra state coffers despite investing in critical infrastructure, said he “cut down the cost of governance and above all, I insisted from day one that we must save money”.

The presidential aspirant also promised to replicate the same policy if voted the President of Nigeria.

Speaking on the allegation of mismanagement of funds leveled against his successor, Governor Willie Obiano, Obi said, “It is the people. I have lived in the Western world, the people are important when it comes to checks and balances”.

Obi also stated that it’s within the people’s right to ask for accountability and reject policies that don’t favour them. “But what you see here is that people, knowing that things are going wrong, are celebrating it”.

He also talked on the need for Nigerians across states to call for accountability from their leaders from time to time.