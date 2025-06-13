How Kanu Concealed Radio Transmitter In Household Items — DSS Witness

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal High Court in Abuja has heard how the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, allegedly smuggled a radio transmitter into the country, concealing it within household items.

Testifying as the fourth prosecution witness, an operative of the Department of State Services (DSS), identified as Mister DDD, told the court that the transmitter was brought into Nigeria without declaration to the Nigeria Customs Service and was hidden at the residence of one Benjamin Madubougu in Ihiala, Anambra State.

Led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo, the witness stated that Kanu used the transmitter to incite violence and broadcast secessionist messages against the Nigerian state.

The court also admitted in evidence a certified copy of the search warrant issued by the Ihiala Chief Magistrate Court on October 28, 2015. A video recording showing Kanu inspecting the transmitter was also tendered and admitted, despite initial objections by the defence team led by Onyechi Ikpeazu.

In the video played in open court, Kanu was allegedly seen praising the transmitter as a game changer and referring to it as a nuclear weapon for Biafra.

He also reportedly warned residents of the South-East geopolitical zone not to defy IPOB’s sit-at-home order scheduled for May 31, 2021, threatening violence against violators.

DSS witness said, “From my investigation, the broadcast directly contributed to economic paralysis in the South-East, as it fueled the enforcement of IPOB’s sit-at-home order by its militant wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).”

The prosecution tendered a flash drive containing 18 video clips and 16 radio broadcasts attributed to Kanu, which the court admitted into evidence.

Additionally, the statement of Benjamin Madubougu was presented to the court, wherein he admitted that Kanu did not provide any customs documentation for the imported transmitter.

The court also admitted a newspaper in which an alleged ESN member claimed that Kanu ordered the collection of 2,000 human heads for burial rites, although only 30 were reportedly obtained.

While the defence team objected to the admissibility of the newspaper article, the court admitted it along with a certificate of compliance.

The prosecution further applied for the court to inspect the container that housed the transmitter and other related items currently held at the DSS facility. The request was granted without opposition.

The presiding judge, Justice James Omotoso, ruled that the court would visit the DSS premises to inspect the container and adjourned further proceedings.

He emphasised that the court is duty-bound to examine all evidence thoroughly in pursuit of justice.

Justice Omotosho admitted the said container as exhibit PWY and the radio transmitter as exhibit PWZ during a brief proceeding conducted within the premises of the headmasters of the secret police in Abuja.

The decision of the court to conduct the proceeding in the DSS headquarters was informed by an oral application by the prosecuting lawyer, Adegboyega Awomolo, who prayed the court to inspect the transmitter and container which was kept in the DSS facility.

Further hearing in the case has been adjourned till June 18, 19 and 20 within which the prosecution is expected to close its case.