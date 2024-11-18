How Obasanjo’s Regime Left Democracy With Mortal Wounds — Presidency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Public Communication and Orientation, Sunday Dare, says Nigeria’s democracy endured lots of setbacks under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

In a statement Dare uploaded on his X account on Monday, where he alleged that successive administrations tried to salvage the damage done by Obasanjo and that President Tinubu is now making efforts in addressing these issues.

According to him, the former Nigerian leader doesn’t have any moral authority to condemn the present government and instead he should apologise to Nigerians for failing to lay the necessary infrastructure for the country’s progress.

He said: “Democracy suffered mortal wounds under his watch, only exacerbated by his destructive obsession with an ill-fated third-term bid.

“He is a man with a tremendous capacity for mischief, and Nigerians know it.

“His journey down the path of delusion has always been apparent, as has his descent into distorting facts, forgetting that he presided over a presidency that was among the most corrupt in history. His recent comments at Yale University lack sincerity.

“It is laughable that Obasanjo’s pretensions about fighting corruption are failing to convince the general public.”

He also disclosed that under Obasanjo’s watch, no clarification was ever given for the $16bn wasted on acquiring “megawatts of darkness” across the nation.

Dare said: “But that is not even the main issue. The Yoruba proverb, ‘A o ki n wo ariwo oja, eniti a anba na oja ni a n wo,’ teaches that we should not be distracted by the noise of the market. Instead, we should focus on the person with whom we are negotiating.

“This is an instructive lesson. In this market called Nigeria, the man with the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda is the one that matters – President Tinubu and, indeed, Nigerians.

“Everything else is just ‘ariwo oja’ (market noise). This administration will remain focused on bringing relief to Nigerians. Obasanjo’s remarks are a reflection of the childish nature of market noise.

“President Tinubu will stay the course in seeing through the reforms he has initiated for a better Nigeria.”

He cautioned Obasanjo to desist from always berating his successors and to take time to think on how he has contributed to the present issues affecting the country.

“We thank former President Obasanjo for acknowledging that ‘Yes, there is hope.’ That’s the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda that President Tinubu is advancing, and it’s well on track. We look forward to having that conversation with the former president,” he concluded.