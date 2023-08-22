How Soldiers Allegedly Killed My Aide – Senator Adeola

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The lawmaker representing Ogun West, Senator Solomon Adeola, better known as Yayi has opened up on how some men of the Nigerian Army allegedly killed his aide, Adeniyi Sanni.

The African Examiner writes that Sanni reportedly died in the early hours of Saturday, August 5, 2023.

According to Yayi, the available information he gathered proved that Sanni was killed after some soldiers stopped him at a checkpoint around the Ojodu-Berger Area of Lagos.

The lawmaker stated that Sanni was on his way to his home at Isheri when the soldiers stopped him and when the deceased was asked to provide the documents of the car he was driving, he phoned his wife and she sent all the documents to his phone through WhatsApp.

Adeola stated that the deceased’s wife later called her late husband informed her that the soldiers were still checking the documents.

However, Sanni’s body ridden with bullets was later discovered at the Toyota Bus Stop area of Oshodi, close to a military barrack.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Kayode Odunaro on Monday, August 21, 2023, Yayi stated that he strongly believed that his aide was killed by ‘a syndicate of soldiers’.

He said: “I am of the firm belief, based on available facts at the disposal of the Police, that his aide was killed by a syndicate of soldiers operating under the newly deployed Commander of 9 Brigade, Ikeja Cantonment of the Nigeria Army, Brigadier General Nsikan Edet, through the mounting of checkpoints and robbing of lone occupants of cars.

“Top police sources familiar with the investigation informed me that a similar brutal killing and armed robbery occurred around the same Ojodu-Berger late Thursday night of August 17, 2023, resulting in the killing of another Nigerian whose body was discovered around Iyana-Ipaja after he was taken away by soldiers from the checkpoint.

“Unknown to the soldiers, the occupant of the car they killed and took away his car was the second car in a convoy of two heading towards the same destination.

“The first car passed the soldier’s checkpoint, but the second car was stopped to check his vehicle’s papers.

“On noticing the absence of the second car after a while, the occupant of the first car (name withheld) placed a call to his colleague in the second car, who informed him that he was being taken to Iyana Ipaja by the soldiers at the checkpoint.

“That was the last he heard from him, and his dead body was later discovered dumped on the road, just like Mr Sanni.”

Yayi, enjoined the Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, to find the killers of Sanni to ensure that justice is served.





