Edo 2020: Yoruba Communities Snub Obaseki, Pledge Support for Ize-Iyamu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Yoruba communities in Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo have pledged their support for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The pledges were made by the heads of the two communities in Edo, Chiefs Rasheed Ogunwale and Tunji Ilesha of Ogunwale and Ijesha respectively.

They pledged their support when the House of Representatives member representing the constituency, Mr Dennis Idahosa and a former Commissioner from the area, Mr Christopher Adesotu, took the SIMPLE agenda campaign to the communities on Friday.

The community leaders said that their people would play their role in ensuring the emergence of Ize-Iyamu of the APC as the next governor of the state in the Sept. 19 election.

Both communities accused the incumbent governor and council chairman of the area of neglecting them.

The traditional rulers said that the communities last felt the impact of government during the tenure of Adesotu as the Council boss.

They also commended Idahosa for impactful lawmaking within the short period he has spent in the Green Chamber.

“We want to thank you, Idahosa and Adesotu for always having the development of our communities and people at heart and we promise that our people will pay back with massive votes at the poll,” they stated.

While commending the people for their warm reception and love, Idahosa promised to always support them.

Also speaking at the event, Adesotu, who only recently just resigned his appointment from the Mr Godwin Obaseki led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government, assured that Ize Iyamu’s government will be a government for all.

(NAN)

