Hushpuppi bags 11 Years imprisonment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Abbas Ramon, aka Hushpuppi, has been sentenced to 11 years imprisonment in the United States for fraud and money laundering.

He was sentenced by Judge Otis Wright of the United States Central District Court in California on Friday, November 4, 2022.

African Examiner recalls that in June 2020, the celebrity was nabbed in Dubai, for fraud and subsequently extradited to the United States, where he was charged with fraud and money laundering.

Hushpuppi also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering with multiple people within and outside the US.