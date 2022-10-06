I Didn’t Write WAEC, NECO – White Money

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – 2021 Big Brother Naija reality show winner, White Money, has again talked about his academic status.

In a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, the reality star spoke about not having a degree.

White Money, whose real name is Hazel Oyeze Onou, stated that the highest educational qualification “I have is O’ level, National Examination Council (NECO), that’s all I wrote. I didn’t write WAEC, JAMB or anything”.

According to him, irrespective of the fact that he did not have the right academic qualification, he still speaks good English.

Whitemoney stated that watching foreign films and observing people assisted him improve his English.

“The biggest teacher any man can have is experience. The second teacher anyone can have is life, and the third is people, not even your parents,” he said.

“You need life, people and experience to become a better person in life. School won’t give you the experience you need.

“The school will give you theory; life will give you practical. For example, the highest educational qualification I have is O’ level, National Examination Council (NECO), that’s all I wrote. I didn’t write WAEC, JAMB or anything, but I still speak good English.