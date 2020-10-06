W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

I Have No Power To Bring Back 14 Un-Inaugurated Lawmakers, Says Obaseki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, says he does not have the power to bring back the 14 un-inaugurated in the State House of Assembly.

Obaseki disclosed this on Monday while speaking with reporters after he paid a visit to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, the 14 lawmakers were “listening to their godfather” and “refused to be inaugurated.”

He said: “They were listening to their godfather who kept hoping and promising that he would unconstitutionally get the state House of Assembly to reissue a proclamation even after the court had settled the matter.

“For more than 180 days they did not come. They refused to represent the people. Those seats became vacant; that’s what the constitution says.

“They went to court after those were declared vacant by the Speaker. There is nothing I can do to that at this time.

“I wish it did not happen but people were playing God and promising what is not constitutionally possible.”

