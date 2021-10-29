I ‘ll Leave Office 2023, Buhari Kicks Against Tenure Extension

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that he will leave office when his tenure ends May 29, 2023.

President Buhari disclosed this during a meeting in Makkah with a select group of Nigerians resident in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where he just ended a visit.

He warned against campaigns for tenure extension as he swore to serve in accordance with the constitution.

“I swore by the Holy Qur’an that I will serve in accordance with the constitution and leave when my time is up. No “Tazarce’’ (tenure extension).

“I don’t want anybody to start talking about and campaigning for unconstitutional extension. I will not accept that,” Buhari said.

President Buhari also promised to provide support to increase the role of technology in the nation’s elections saying that the introduction of the card reader and electronic register was God’s answering to his prayers after he was cheated of his victory in three previous elections.

“After the third so-called defeat, I said, ‘God Dey’. My opponents laughed at me but God answered my prayers by bringing in technology. At that point, nobody can steal their votes or buy them,” Buhari was quoted as saying.

He assured that he will continue to abide by the constitution in all its ramifications saying that he will at all times supervise and deal with his ministers on the same basis.























