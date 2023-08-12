I Want Swift Economic Recovery For Good Of Nigerians–Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has reassured Nigerians that no stone would be left unturned in his administration’s multifarious efforts to stimulate the economy and make it work for the greatest good of all Nigerians.

A statement signed by Presidential Spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said Tinubu spoke during a meeting held at the Presidential Villa with the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) Professionals Forum led by former Bauchi State Governor, Mallam Isa Yuguda.

“This economy must recover for the good and greatest number of Nigerians, and we are seriously committed to seeing through a change for the better,” he said.

“To steadily ensure measured growth and enhanced public enlightenment on policy outcomes, Tinubu said every effort across sectors would be documented and periodically reviewed for performance verification and public presentation.

“So far, we have taken some baby steps and pushed some aggressive positions,” the President told the APC professionals, who had earlier pledged their support for the reforms.

While thanking Tinubu for his bold interventions on the economy, the former Bauchi State Governor said more than two million people have been registered as professionals in different fields since 2018 and stood ready to provide structures for mobilisation and sensitization on government policies.

“Foreign capital is a coward that does not move into unsafe areas, so with your successful interventions so far, we look forward to better security that will attract investors,” Yuguda added.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



