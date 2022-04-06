Ibadan Polytechnic Assures Of Safety After Shootout On Campus

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The management of the Polytechnic Ibadan has assured that peace will be restored soonest following a shootout between cult gangs on the campus on Tuesday.

Cult gangs engaged in a shootout on the campus for about 20 minutes sending people scampering to safety.

Public Relation Officer of the institution, Mr Soladoye Adewole, stated that security agents were working assiduously to ensure that peace was restored to the campus.

“We are liaising with all the security agencies and shortly everything will be put under control.

“The academic calendar is not affected in any way and nothing will affect it,’’ he assured.

Some people were reported to have been hit by stray bullets as the shooting spree went on.

A trader on the campus said the usual hustle and bustle on campus ceased immediately as many ran away from the campus.

As the shooting went on, the driver of a Toyota Corolla car lost control around the Sewage Area of the campus, climbed over a tree and rammed on the roof of a junior quarters building.

A commercial motorcyclist was injured in the melee and is now receiving care at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

NAN