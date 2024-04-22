IGP Calls For Merger Of NSCDC, FRSC With Police

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has enjoined the Federal Government to merge the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, and the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, to promote effectiveness.

Egbetokun stated this at the National Dialogue on State Policing, organised by the House of Representatives on Monday in Abuja with the theme ‘Pathways to Peace: Reimagining Policing in Nigeria’.

Represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Ben Okoro, the IGP stated that the NSCDC and the FRSC were duplications of the police force.

According to Egbetokun, Nigeria was not ready for state police and he tasked those calling for state police to work toward merging the NCDSC and the FRSC with the police for effectiveness.

“This has had a negative impact on the performance of the policemen,” he said.

He further disclosed that state police would create avenues for state governor to use it to suppress the opposition in their states.