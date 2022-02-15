IGP Closes IRT, Special Tactical Squad Units

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Tuesday directed the closure of all satellite units of the Intelligence Response Team and Special Tactical Squad.

Baba gave this directive a few hours after the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police and Head, Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force, Abba Kyari, was arrested with his accomplices because of their alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

According to Channels TV, all serving officers in the satellite units have been told to report to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for debriefing.

According to a police source, all officers in these units will be demobilized and posted to Commands across the country.