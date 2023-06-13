I’ll Work With NASS To Develop Nigeria, Fulfill Campaign Promises -Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu says he will work transparently with the 10th National Assembly to ensure that Nigerians enjoy the dividends of democracy.

In a congratulatory letter to members of the assembly on successful conduct of elections into various principal positions, Tinubu said that their election signals a new dawn of fulfillment of campaign promises.

“We have all been called upon and accepted the responsibility to diligently and faithfully serve our fatherland with the oath we took.

“It is time to get on and move swiftly with the business of governance in the service of Nigeria. I am prepared to transparently work with the National Assembly.

“Nigerians expect distinguished Senators and Honourable members to make laws and carry out oversight duties that will enhance the performance of government to achieve successful outcomes including improving their quality of life.

“Our people look up to us to change the fortune of our country for good and remove all barriers that impede progress. All of these we can make happen with dedication and commitment.”

The president congratulated Sen. Godswill Akpabio and Hon. Tajudeen Abbas on their election by members of the two chambers as President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“I heartily congratulate them and also rejoice with the new Deputy Senate President Jibril Barau and House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu for their well-deserved victories.

“Being elected by their peers as presiding officers and assuming the leadership of the National Assembly is a great honour that comes with huge responsibility.

“I trust that you will justify the confidence reposed in you by your members and many Nigerians.”

He also felicitated with Sen. Abdulaziz Yari, Hon. Idris Wase and Hon. Aminu Jaji for enriching the process with their participation in the leadership election.

Tinubu urged all members to sustain the same level of enthusiasm brought to the leadership contest in the discharge of their duties to their constituents and Nigeria.

“In the course of our work together, disagreements may occur.

“When we disagree it will not be out of malice, ill-will and quest to diminish the institution of the National Assembly or any individual member.

“Our people want us to eliminate insecurity so our farmers in rural communities can go to their farms and produce the food we eat.”

He said that the desires of Nigerians would only be met with collaboration, support and unity of purpose between the executive and the legislature.

“We can only achieve all the good things we promised during our campaigns when we work together in harmony but with respect for our respective prerogatives and in the best interest of our country.

“We cannot afford to waste this opportunity because Nigerians want us to make every day of the next four years count.

“Justifiably, our people want more from their government. They truly deserve progressive good governance that will improve their standards of living. We must give them our best.

“I will remain a partner in progress for peace, stability and prosperity of Nigeria. I count on the leadership of the 10th National Assembly and all members to work and walk with me on this governmental journey,” he said./(NAN)





