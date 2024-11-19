I’m 100% Loyal To Tinubu As I Was Committed To Atiku—Bwala

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Presidential spokesman Daniel Bwala has defended his appointment as the Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications to President Bola Tinubu.

Bwala, a former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), served as the party’s campaign spokesman in the 2023 presidential election.

He left the party after the poll, pitching tents with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Tinubu whom he had severely criticised in the past.

While that move and his most recent appointment have raised questions over his integrity, Bwala has pledged loyalty to President Tinubu. He said just as he gave all to Atiku Abubakar who was the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, he would do the same for the Nigerian leader.