I’m Not Leaving Labour Party — Gov. Otti

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Alex Otti, the governor of Abia state, has stated that he has no plans to join the opposition coalition.

On Wednesday, the opposition coalition trying to defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections chose the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The coalition chose David Mark, the former Senate president, and Rauf Aregbesola, ex-governor of Osun state, as interim national chairman and secretary, respectively. Also, Bolaji Abdullahi, a former minister of sports, will serve as its spokesperson.

Governor Otti, reacting in an interactive session with members of Abia State Global Economic Council in Umuahia, reaffirmed his commitment to the Labour Party (LP).

“You have a right to dream, I also have the right to state that I’m still a member of the Labour Party and I’m not looking for where to decamp to,” he said.

“A lot of people have been asking: Are you a member of the coalition? And my response is, ‘Have you seen my name? Have you seen me attending any coalition meeting?”

According to him, he and his team are focused on delivering on their mandate to the people of Abia State.



“We are busy doing the work that Abia people have given us. We are not attending any coalition meeting. I have not attended one. Nobody has invited me,” the governor said.

He talked about the past challenges within the party, but stated that the issues have been resolved.

“Yes, we had issues. A lot of people believe that a few issues that remain would be solved very soon because the Supreme Court judgment was very clear,” he added.