Indian Military Helicopter Crash, Death Toll Rises To 4

Wednesday, December 8th, 2021




(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  The death toll of a military helicopter  crash in India on Wednesday has risen to four, sources from the Tamil Nadu Police told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, sources said that two people died and three others suffered injuries.

In total, there were nine people aboard the helicopter.



According to sources, Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat, is likely to be among the injured.

