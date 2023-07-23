Indigenous Firm, Mitchell Foods, Raises Concern Over Insecurity, Multiple Taxation, Poor Power Supply In Enugu

…Unveils Actress, Broadcaster As Brand Ambassador

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An indigenous firm, Mitchelle Foods Enterprises Limited makers of Jigbo Instant African salad, a locally produced Casava noodles has raised concern over Multiple taxation, poor electricity supply, insecurity in South East Nigeria, saying the factors have continued to affect their operation, just as it Unveils radio personality and Actress as brand Ambassador.

It noted that the alarming insecurity situation has been affecting the Organization seriously because of the fact that it sources her local raw material from Agricuitural produce, (Casava), pointing out that the insecured environment has made many farmers to abandon their farms for fear of the unknown.

Speaking Thursday in Enugu while unveiling an Actress, Broadcaster and brand influencer, Miss Chidimma Devine Eze, as it’s new Brand Ambassador, Managing Director/ Chief Executive officer of the company, Mr. Kingsley Okah, lamented that the above mentioned factors have remained a cog in the wheel of progress of the domestic firm, which he said, has been contributing its quota in tackling unemployment in the Enugu state it’s headquarters and else where

He said though, despite the challenges, the product has been increasingly gaining acceptance and patronage in Nigeria and outside the country, including United States of America and Europe by the Grace of God.

The Enugu based manufacturing company, it would be recalled, hadin 2022, unveiled popular Actress, Miss Enemchukwu Chinelo Rosemary as their brand Ambassador.

Mr. Okah, further explained that Jigbo instant African Salad product is a purely organic food made from Cassava, and has been certified by relevant regulatory agencies in Nigeria and abiroad such as National Agency For food Drug Administration and control NAFDAC and Standard Organization of Nigeria SON, disclosing that the product is presently selling very well in no fewer than 13 states in Nigeria and is being exported to different countries in the world

Okah added that there was need to spread the good news about the product because of it’s health benefits, stressing that they needed to unveil another brand ambassador even when they have an existing brand ambassador so as to help spread the massage the more.

According to him, “Jigbo Instant African Salad, (noodle) is purely organic, a home made product and we need to spread the message, hence we are today unveiling another brand ambassador,” Okah explained.

He disclosed that the Organization has also received certification of the food and Drug Administration FDA of the United States of America (USA), stating that the product which has several nutritional values was a divine project, packaged to sell Africa and Nigeria to the entire globe.

“The fact is that the product, Jigbo instant African Salad’ a product of Mitchelle foods enterprises Limited, is a devine project engineered by God himself, and the intention is to sell Africa and Nigeria to the world”.

“That is to say, we are interested in making sure that people around the world have a taste of Africa.” adding that the product is also aimed at reducing cases of cancer among the people who consume a lot of Can foreign foods which they do not know they are prepared.

“This is our own, and we want to tell people that when they eat Jigbo instant African Salad, which can be prepared within three minutes, they will be healthy, strong, energetic and have good health bbenefits because of its nutritious content.

“By this, we are also promoting made in Nigeria product which is also very important. As a matter of fact, our intention is to see that we introduce our own local noodle to parts of the world, just like some countries always flood Nigeria with their own products.

“When they eat our noddle they will be strong and know that there is no place like Africa”, hinting that C&T foods incorporated Dallas United States, is her major Distributor.

Okah, further explained that as a product that is made from local Casava, its value Chain has the capacity of indirectly employing over two thousand rural Cassava farmers, particularly Women who now have a place to sell their produce after harvesting.

“So, with our company, this rural Cassava farmers are indirectly employed, and now have a good market place.

“We are therfore, apealling to Enugu state and federal governmentd to provide business friendly Environment for firms operating in the state and country , including reasonable taxation policy , pointing out that it’s the only way they can remain in business and assist in reducing the alarming unemployment rate in the society.

Okah, equally stressed the need for government at all levels to keep encouraging the agricultural sector, provide farm implements to farmers, especially fertilizer, noting that it would go a long way in boosting Cassava production in the country

The new brand ambassador, Miss Eze, while signing the contract papers said that she was ready to let the world know more about the indigenous product which not only she would be spreading the message, but she is enjoying the product.

“I feel very happy and excited that today I am Jigbo brand ambassador but apart from being excited, I am ready to work to see that Jigbo becomes a known household Instant African Salad, noodle,”

Speaking with Newsmen, one of the major distributors of the product, Mr. Chidiebere Kingsley Akpata said since he discovered Jigbo which is uniquely organic, he not only distributes it but eats himself.

“I am a trader. I used to buy goods from Indonesia, China and and so many other countries and sell them in Onitsha, Anambra State but since I saw Jigbo, I liked it and have been promoting since.

“Jigbo is our own food. One thing about Jigbo is that everything about it is organic. It is unique. It is not like other noodles and I have since been advertising it,” Akpaka stated.





