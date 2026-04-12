INEC Boss Faces Backlash Over Alleged Pro-APC Tweets

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Fresh controversy has emerged over allegations that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, previously made social media posts supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The allegations stem from purported old posts on X (formerly Twitter), which recently resurfaced online. In the posts, the account, allegedly linked to the INEC chairman, appeared to express support for the ruling party. This has raised concerns among some political stakeholders and civil society groups about his neutrality ahead of future elections.

Following the development, calls for his resignation have intensified in some quarters, with critics arguing that the credibility of the electoral body must be protected at all costs.

However, INEC has strongly denied the claims. In an official statement, the commission said Prof. Amupitan does not own or operate any personal account on X. It described the circulating posts as “fabricated,” “malicious,” and part of a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.

The commission further stated that the INEC chairman is committed to upholding the integrity of the electoral process and has never engaged in partisan political activities. It added that efforts are underway to identify those behind the alleged impersonation and misinformation, with a view to prosecuting them in accordance with the law.

Despite the denial, reactions have remained divided. While some Nigerians insist that the matter raises serious ethical concerns and are pushing for his resignation using the hashtag #RemoveAmupitan, others have urged caution, warning against spreading unverified information.

Political analysts say the controversy highlights the growing influence of social media in shaping public opinion, especially on sensitive national issues. They also note that misinformation and impersonation have become increasing challenges in Nigeria’s digital space.

Some observers believe the incident could be part of a broader attempt to undermine public confidence in INEC, particularly as the country prepares for future elections. Others argue that the situation underscores the need for greater transparency and proactive communication from public institutions.

As of now, there is no independent verification linking the alleged posts to Prof. Amupitan. The situation remains under scrutiny, with many Nigerians awaiting further clarification or investigation outcomes.