INEC Issues Certificates Of Return To Enugu Governor-Elect, Mbah, Deputy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday, issued certificates of return to Enugu State Governor-elect, Dr Peter Mbah, and the Deputy Governor-elect, Mr Ifeanyi Ossai of the people Democray PDP.

Our Correspondent writes that the event, which took place at a private hotel in Enugu, also had 23 out of the 24 House of Assembly members-elect issued with their certificates of return as well.

The remaining one of the 24 House of Assembly constituency seats, which is Oji River State Constituency, was declared inconclusive by INEC during the 18, March 2023 election, but would be concluded on Saturday, April 15.

INEC National Commissioner in-charge of Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States, Chief Ken Ukeagu performed the exercise.

In his speech, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Dr Chukwuemeka Chukwu, had in his address of explained that the issuance of the certificates of return was part of the electoral process guaranteed by the law.

He stated that the issuance of a certificate of return is an aspect of the electoral process guaranteed by law and must be done within 14 days of the conclusion of an election.

According to him, a certificate of return issued by “the INEC is evidence and authority that shows that one has been duly elected in an election conducted by the commission”.

The Enugu State House of Assembly he stated “comprises 24 state constituencies, however, 23 members-elect would be issued with their certificates of return ready here except that of Oji River state constituency, which was earlier declared inconclusive.

The REC urged the winners to be magnanimous in victory and carry all along; while providing dividends of good governance as promised in their electioneering period.

“INEC is most grateful to the residents and people of Enugu State for their peaceful disposition and comportment during the election period as well as their participation in the process.

“I want to thank INEC headquarters for helping to resolve the logjam in the Nkanu East and Nsukka Local Government Areas poll decisively.

He said “I must thank the security agencies under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security for their wonderful work and ensuring security during and after the elections in the state,” he added.

Responding, Mbah pledged to run an all-inclusive and open-door administration, adding that “election is over and it is time to come together and start the building of a prosperous Enugu State”.

He assured that the all-inclusive government would be government for all notwithstanding any known differences in the state.

“I am appealing to all involved in the election to come together and build a prosperous Enugu State since the state is greater than any of us.

“History will never forgive us if, at a time like this, when we should be pursuing the interest and development of our dear Enugu State, we are still enmeshed in the pursuit of political gains and cleavages.

“This is why I extend my hands of fellowship to all my brothers with whom I ran the race for the hearts of the Enugu electorate.

“While we have different political platforms to achieve the Enugu dream, we are united by our passion for the growth of our state.