2023: Enugu APGA Guber Candidate, Nweke Laments High Allocation To Governor’s Office

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Enugu 2023 Governorship flagbearer of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA in Enugu state, Hon. Frank Nweke (Jnr) has said that money being voted for the office of the governor in the State in the budget was too high.

He recalled that in the 2022 budget, a whooping sum of N17.7 billion was budgeted for the office of the governor which takes 10 per cent of the annual budget, promising to reduce it drastically if voted into office.

Nweke, who spoke Thursday during the Enugu Business Community Town hall Meeting jointly organised by Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, ECCIMA and ECOBA, said that he was the former Chief of Staff and that he knew what accrued to the state Governor.

The former Minister said that such monies should have been used for the development of the state infrastructure.

He however, promised to make due process his watch word and in doing government business in Enugu State, adding that “We shall make it a real Due Process Office,” he stated.

The governorship hopeful, equally promised to make Enugu one of the oil producing states by tackling the Federal Government on it because Enugu is endowed to belong, saying that when voted into power, he would make sure that Enugu get their fair share from the Federation.

“When we get into office, I can assure you that within 18 – 24 months, Enugu will be among the oil producing states.”

He further promised that when voted into power, he would make accountability his watch word, saying that annually he would give account of his stewardship.

“Every year of my tenure, we shall give account of my stewardship,” he said assuring that he would not allow Federal roads to deteriorate in the state but would tackle them.

Nweke equally gave an insight on how he intends to make every sector of the state economy to be productive and functional.