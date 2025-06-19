Insecurity: APC Govs Back Tinubu, Reiterate Need For State Police

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Amidst growing security concerns in the country, the Progressive Governors’ Forum is throwing its weight behind President Bola Tinubu to address the nation’s security challenges, just as it is asking governors to protect their states through community policing.

Addressing journalists in Abuja after a three-hour meeting held behind closed doors on Wednesday, the chairman of the forum and governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, says the governors are equally considering the issue of state police in line with the proposal of Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State.

Governor Uzodimma added that the forum will continue to support President Tinubu to enable him to address the security challenges bedeviling the nation.

Alia had, during a stakeholders meeting during President Tinubu’s visit to Benue State, called for state police to address security challenges in the country.

“Let me also reiterate my firm support for the establishment of state police as a sustainable solution to the persistent insecurity in our state and perhaps elsewhere,” the Benue governor said.

“While I acknowledge the concerns surrounding its implementation, I believe the federal government can address these by setting clear state-specific guidelines and regulatory frameworks to prevent any potential misuse.”

Meanwhile, governors from across Nigeria are currently gathered in Abuja for an emergency meeting of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), amid growing concerns over national security.

The meeting, which is taking place at the Forum’s secretariat in Abuja, has in attendance several state governors and deputy governors from all 36 states of the federation..

Although the official agenda of the meeting has not been disclosed, the presence of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, strongly indicates that pressing security issues are at the heart of the discussions.

The emergency session comes at a time of heightened insecurity in several parts of the country, with increasing calls for both federal and state authorities to take coordinated action.