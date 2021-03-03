Insecurity: IGP, Ugwuanyi Want Southeast To Embrace Community Policing

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the current security challenges facing Nigeria continues unabated, the Inspector-General of Police IGP, Adamu Muhammad has called on residents of Southeast, geo political zone of the country to embrace community policing as solution to the ugly development.

He made the call in Enugu during a mass sensitization workshop of the members of the public in the Southeast on community policing system held on Tuesday.

Enugu state governor, Ufeanyi Ugwuanyi, had also at the event insisted that any policing that is not localised cannot produce the desired results in tackling modern security challenges.

The governor, represented by the state’s Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Chief Peter Okonkwo, stressed that the state maintains its status as one of the most peaceful states in the country because it was able to localise security.

The IGP said that since criminals have their roots in communities; security architecture should be set up to maximise local resources to police various communities in ways that suit their peculiar security challenges.

The IG, who spoke through the Enugu state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Aliyu, called on all the governors of the South-East and other stakeholders in the zone to fully participate in the system.

He also implored them to support the community policing system in achieving the success of the model.

“I urge you to partake in the exercise by making useful contributions that will enable us to properly partner towards effective community policing of the entire South-East and Nigeria in general.

Speaking with newsmen, a consultant to the Police Community Policing, Barr. Christopher Luke Olantunde, said the Nigeria Police has done well irrespective of the fact that they are ill-equipped.

“Everybody is clamouring against insecurity. Police are saddled with internal security.

They have done wonderfully well compared to the population of the country. They are ill-equipped yet they are performing.

