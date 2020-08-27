Nigerians React As Police Nab Suspects Who Raped, Killed UNIBEN Student Vera Omozuwa

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Remember her? Uwaila Vera Omozuwa, a 100-Level Microbiology stauden of the University of Benin who was allegedly gang raped and murdered in the church in Benin back in May.

Nigerians have commended the Nigerian police force for unraveling the mystery behind her death.

Police paraded the suspected killers as Nelson Ogbebor, Akato Valentine, Mrs Tina Samuel, Mrs Mary Ade, Nosa Osabohien and Collins Ulegbe.

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, said:

“The matter is of great concern to the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, who sent homicide experts to work with our policemen in Benin.

“What we are seeing today is a result of the efforts of the police to get at the root of the crime, and today, I announce to you that the perpetrators have been arrested.”

In a video where the suspects confessed that the landlady of the deceased paid them one million naira to kill Uwa as she was doing better than her child.

This development has elicited reactions from Nigerians as they commended the professionalism of the Nigerian police and enjoining the police to make sure that the suspects are brought to justice.

African Examiner captures few of the tweets:

Ikpeme Neto@docneto writes: “This #JusticeForUwa story is evil. You could potentially provide evidence to dissuade me of the existence of a God but as for the Devil, there’s no way to deny his existence. The only explanation for this kind of evil is the influence from a supernatural architect.”

Rukee ojigbo@rukeeo1 writes: “I am happy those responsible have been caught. One of the most painful things outside the fact that this woman was murdered in her prime, were the false rumours that went round. People attempted to defame her as if that could have excused the murder.”

SAJOBA@Sajoba_writes: “This story just breaks my heart. Envy is the biggest toxic.”

Oreoluwa@oreoluwakendore writes” Omgggg….fucking bastardsss…how do you even have the heart to kill a fellow human like you and to think a woman too was involved in this…so disappointing #JusticeForUwa”

Esther Mark@EstherMark19 writes: “This is so heart breaking how can a fellow woman pay someone to murder another Person of the same gender #JusticeForUwa”

bishoplamien@bishoplamien writes: “Finally the suspects have found. And Yes, aside the worthless men, it was women who pulled the strings behind the scene. And oh’ where those wey talk na the local pastor naim send order the killing? Charge them to court. #JusticeForUwa,”

Betty Buzo@bettybuzo writes: “Uwa’s story is such a act of evil and wickedness. The heart of man is desperately wicked. Finally, justice for uwa #JusticeForUwa.”

Otaigbe Imadegbelo@oteghe writes: “JUST IN!! “My landlady paid me N1m to kill Miss Vera Omozuwa for ritual.” – the suspected killer of Uniben student, confesses.

Spread the love





















