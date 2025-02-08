INEC Prosecuting 774 Electoral Offenders From 2023 Elections – Yakubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has disclosed that the commission is currently prosecuting alleged 774 electoral offenders from the 2023 general election.

Yakubu made the disclosure on Friday during a regular quarterly consultative meeting with the Media at INEC Headquarters Abuja.

He reassured Nigerians of the Commission’s commitment to continuously improve on the electoral process.

According to Yakubu, the recent Ondo State Governorship election has been widely acknowledged to be an improvement especially in the management of logistics and performance of election technology.

He added that judicial and legislative action in the last few days underscore INEC’s effort to deal with offences involving officials of the Commission assigned to carry out designated responsibilities.

“The recent successful prosecution of a Returning Officer in Akwa Ibom State is a case in point. The Commission has been diligently pursuing the case which arose from the 2019 General Election.

“In this particular case, it took nearly six years to achieve the successful prosecution at the trial court. Through our collaboration with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) cases involving 774 alleged offenders from the 2023 General Election are being prosecuted.

“So far, successful prosecutions have been recorded in Kebbi and Kogi States while our collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on vote-buying has yielded similar results in Lagos, Kwara and Gombe States. Yet, many cases are still pending.”

The INEC boss noted that the major obstacle to the speedy dispensation of justice in this regard is that electoral offences are not time-bound as is the case with post-election offences through the tribunals.

“Furthermore, they are solely prosecuted by the Magistrate and State High Courts in the jurisdiction where the alleged offences are committed. No priority attention is given to such cases as the courts deal with a variety of other cases.

“Consequently, electoral offences are carried over from one General Election to another which may sometimes affect the diligent prosecution of the cases.”

Reechoing the need for reform, Yakubu said, “It is therefore imperative to renew our call for the creation of the Electoral Offences Tribunal that have a specific jurisdiction and limited timeframe for the speedy dispensation of cases.

“I urge the media to join in this patriotic advocacy for the good of our electoral democracy.”