Insecurity: Nigeria May Become Somalia –Pat Utomi, Na’Abba Warn

By Nwa Diokpa, Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The newly formed political group, the National Consultative Front, NCF, is worried about the rate of insecurity in Nigeria, stressing that the country might become like Somalia with the increasing rate of violence, insurgency and banditry.

The group stated this in a statement signed by its leaders lamenting that Nigerians have been kept in “perpetual recursive mode”.

The statement said: “I have pointed to the widespread violence, insurgency, banditry, and crime that is pointing us on the road to Somalia, the crisis in our educational system, and the economic troubles that keep our wellbeing in perpetual recursive mode.

“Everyone knows that without peace, progress is a pipe dream, yet we continue to mismanage the violence that is now Nigeria writ large.

“My first point about the violence engulfing us today is that it is so without purpose. We seem all so vulnerable to nihilists.

“Poverty and policy failure regarding education and economic growth are critical to reversing the situation. But I do not see effective deployment of soft power in dealing with the issues.”