World Cup Qualifier: Nigerians Call For Eguavoen Sack

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tuesday’s awful outing of the Super Eagles of Nigeria has continued to spark social media reactions as some Nigerians have taken to their social media accounts to call for the sack of Nigerian coach, Austine Eguavoen.

It could be recalled that the Super Eagles of Nigeria played a 1-1 draw with the black stars of Ghana. Ghana qualified based on away goal advantage as Nigeria earlier played a goalless draw in the first leg in Kumasi last week.

Reacting to Nigeria’s ouster from the World Cup campaign, some netizens took to their Twitter handles to vent their spleen calling for the Nigerian Football Federation to read the riots acts to Eguavoen. The African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

@IdeasplusIdeas writes: “Doc, do you really know the weight which Nigerian policymakers attach to the opinions you express on critical issues on Twitter? I guess you need to be more cautious next time. I don’t blame Eguavoen for retweeting your endorsement.”

@DrJoeAbah writes: “Me wey I just dey catch cruise? Na waa o. “

@Emmaculate96 writes: “Eguavon was known by most sport journalists as a disaster but Nigerians like to join bandwagon now eyes don clear.”

@ochedikwujonah writes: “Rohr no good Rohr no good, he dey carry us qualify and carry bronze for Nation cup. Now we dey alright abi.”

@emmanuelsolo22 writes: “Why didn’t Amuneke who is widely travelled and more experienced than Eguaveon not given the job while Eguaveon do his technical whatever in the office(Secretariat).”

@ibechamberlain writes: “It is hidden from what we saw on the pitch no game plan at all..Naija nawaoo… everything scatter scatter.”

@DrJoeAbah writes: “Why are they treating us this way, SUPER EAGLES why do you do us this way? Individual brilliance; solo moves from any of these talented lads, could have change everything; no team work, not at all. I couldn’t watch the last twenty minutes of the game.”

@Theoladeledada writes: “Eguavoen destroyed everything Gernort Rohr built for 5 years within 2 months. We are sorry for disrespecting you Rohr.”

@macsobo writes: “This is not the first time though, Nigerians dey quick forget things sha. Nobe dz same Eguavoen team naim Angola draw 1-1 for Kano in 2005?”

@lawalhabib88 writes: “Rohr wasn’t better either. Eguavoen obviously has no tactics or whatsoever. He kept that Bassey guy on for 87 minutes.”

@CaptJamyl writes: “Why is it that when people re in acting capacity they will do fantastically well. Once you give them the main job they turn to disasters. Masters at acting, disasters in real life. EGUAVOEN.”

@Ernest58606232 writes: “From today that “SUPER” should forever be removed from the eagles. Pinnick and Eguavoen should be sacked and jailed. Mr Rohr we now know what you went through in the hands of this fools.”

@Morris_Monye writes: “Can’t believe I was rooting for Eguavoen. He’s is not a decent coach.”

@SaintLuke_18 writes: “I don’t know what Eguavoen have to do before we sack him. We expect someone that couldn’t get us through the Nations Cup Group stage to get us qualified for the World Cup. NFF is a joke.”