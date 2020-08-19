ECOWAS Suspends Mali, Imposes Economic Sanctions

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has suspended Mali membership after the arrest of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister, Boubou Cisse.

This development is coming amid jubilation in Mali after soldiers detained the president and the Prime Minister.

In a statement on Tuesday, ECOWAS also ordered its members to close their borders with the country.

The statement read in part: “Also all financial flows between its fifteen members and Mali will be suspended.

“Mali is also suspended from its decision-making bodies.

“It called on the ECOWAS commission to impose sanctions on the “putschists and their partners and collaborators.”

African Examiner had initially reported on Tuesday that Mali president, Ibrahim Boubacar and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse were arrested by Malian soldiers.

The embattled president later resigned and dissolved the parliament.