Insecurity: Northern Governors Condemn Southern Kaduna Killings

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Northern Governors Forum has condemned the recent attack in Southern Kaduna in which about 22 persons were reportedly killed Wednesday night.

Chairman of the Forum and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, described the attack as unfortunate.

The Governor expressed concern that the yet to be arrested suspected gunmen, attacked four Atyap villages in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Lalong expressed worry that the attacks on the villages were persistent in spite of all efforts by the Kaduna State Government and security agencies to end the violence.

He stressed that attacks in the villages was a proof of the desperate attempt by criminal elements to – not only cause pain and sorrow among innocent citizens, but also to frustrate the efforts of the Kaduna State Government at fostering peace and harmony.

“We are deeply saddened by this cycle of violence and blood-letting that is carried out against unarmed and helpless people. This is reprehensible and regrettable.

”While we call on the security agencies to rise up to the occasion and apprehend these criminals, we also encourage the citizens to assist with relevant intelligence that will lead to the arrest of these blood thirsty people,” Lalong pleaded.

Governor Lalong called on groups or individuals who are aggrieved to seek redress through official channels rather than resorting to actions which lead to crisis and instability.