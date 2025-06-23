Benue Killings: Security Operatives Announce Arrest Of Suspects

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The joint security services in Benue State has announced the arrest of suspects linked to a recent attack in the Yelwata area of the state where several persons were killed.

The Commissioner of Police in Benue State, Emenari Ifeanyi, announced the arrest at a press briefing on Sunday but didn’t disclose the identity of the suspects.

This followed President Bola Tinubu’s Wednesday order that service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) arrest those behind the dastardly attack.

The police boss said the arrest would not have been possible without Governor Hyacinth Alia’s support.

Emenari also said that the deployment from IGP Kayode Egbetokun have all arrived in Benue and have been posted to rural communities to ensure effective policing.

He urged landlords and hotel owners to profile their tenants and clients to avoid the presence of terror in Benue.

“Police, I hope your men are on alert to listen to information. How come no arrest has been made? I expect there should be an arrest of those criminals,” Tinubu had charged the IGP during his visit to Benue last Wednesday.

“Christopher (the Chief of Defence Staff), you have given much. I watch your comments, you can’t be tired of staying in the bush. Oloyede and the Air Marshal, we thank all of you, but we need to keep our ears to the ground, let’s get those criminals, let’s get them out. DG NIA, DG SSS, retool your information channels and let’s have tangible intelligence so that this will not occur again.”

Gunmen, suspected to be herders, had last week attacked the Yelwata community in the Guma Local Government Area of the food-producing state, leaving many dead and thousands of others displaced.