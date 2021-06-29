Irate Youths Rape Wife Of Delta Chief Over Chieftaincy Tussle

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Wife of the Odogwu (War lord) of Ogwash-Uku kingdom, Aniocha South LGA, Mrs. Ohai, was at the weekend stripped and raped by irate youths over chieftaincy tussle.

African Examiner gathered over three houses, poultry and two vehicles worth over N500 million were destroyed during the attack.

Also, over 12 persons were injured during the attack.

Narrating the ordeal to reporters in Asaba, the Odogwu of Ogwash-Uku, Chief Gabriel Ohai, lamented the lawlessness and impunity in the community.

He said: “Police came to re-arrest one Ikechukwu Illoba who led his hoodlums to beat a 75 year-old man to death after an autopsy result.

“The suspect, who raised alarm and called his cohorts as earlier as 6am already converged before the arrival of policeman resisted re-arrest.

“Immediately the police left, the hoodlums moved in their numbers to my house pulled down my gate, fence and moved to my palace I built, set my house ablaze, stripped my wife naked, raped her, burnt down my two vehicles and moved to my farm, 20 kilometre away from where I live, set the building there ablaze.

“My workers quarters were burnt down, my livestock over 3000 birds, 100 pigs and others were released into the forest. The farm was destroyed completely, some of my property were looted other set ablaze

“It became imperative for me to talk to the world, the government and human rights organization to know what I am passing through in the hand of those who are above the law. And there is now lawlessness in Azungwu Quaters, Ogwash-Uku”

A youth, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the destruction in the community.

He said Odogwu’ personal houses and his farm were razed by the irate community youths loyal to a rival chief.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP, Bright Edafe confirmed the incident























