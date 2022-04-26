It’s Divisive To Call For Igbo President, Let Nigerians Determine Who Leads – Sowore

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Omoyele Sowore, presidential hopeful on the African Action Congress (AAC) platform, has stated that the call for an Igbo president is “a divisive strategy”.

African Examiner writes that there has been agitations from various quarters for the presidency of Nigeria to go to the south-east in 2023.

According to those championing this narrative, an Igbo president will ensure fairness, justice and equity for the region.

Speaking concerning this development, on Tuesday in a chat with Arise TV Sowore stated that the decision to zone the presidency to a certain region is “undemocratic”, saying that it amounts to “throw a bone at the Nigerian people”.

According to him, “an Igbo man becoming the president will not make a difference if he’s not the right person to lead”.

He added: “The presidency should go to the geographical area or intellectual area known as competence and great character.

“Each time there is an election cycle, the political elite in Nigeria who makes this decision, which is undemocratic, will throw a bone at the Nigerian people.

And their singsong this time around is that they want an Igbo to become the president. It’s not a decision that was taken with consent and the affirmation of the Nigerian people.

“If you go to Igboland today, they are not even interested in the elections. How do you tell IPOB members that it’s their turn to be president when they are agitating for a referendum and self-determination. Nobody went to the Yorubas to say who they wanted. Nobody went to Nigerians.

“All Nigerians are entitled to good governance and progress. An Igbo man becoming the president will not make a difference if he’s not the right person to lead.

We should zone the presidency to the geographical area or intellectual area known as competence and great character.

“It’s a very divisive strategy to make people believe that if you bring an Igbo president, suddenly Nigeria will become El-Dorado.”