I’ve No Regrets Joining APC – Fani-Kayode

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has stated that he is a proud member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, saying that he has no regrets making the move.

It could be recalled that Fani-Kayode had a few months ago left the Peoples Democratic Party and defected to the ruling party, APC, a Party he had criticised in the past.

Also, the politician was one of the public figures who had criticised every move of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration and the APC.

Following his decamp, the anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, allegedly arrested him and as usual the former minister became the subject of ridicule.

Reacting, on Saturday night, Fani-Kayode maintained that his decision was ordained by God.

I am proud to be a member of the APC. I have NO regrets. I NEVER said that APC has betrayed me,” he wrote.

“I am proud & honored to be in the party. What God has ordained cannot be stopped. I shall be what God wants me to be. My destiny is irreversible and I am unstoppable,” he wrote.