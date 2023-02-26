Tinubu Wins Six LGAs In Katsina, Atiku Claims One

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has claimed six local government areas in the presidential election results in Katsina State.

The Katsina State Collation Officer Professor Mua’zu Abubakar Gusau who is also the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Gusau announced the results on Sunday.

The election results declared in seven Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Katsina State so far, showed that the APC candidate claimed six council areas while Atiku got one.

Tinubu won Matazu, Kaita, Musawa, Ingawa and Charachi and Dutsi LGAs while PDP won Batsari LGA.

However, elections couldn’t be held in two Batsari LGA wards due to the activities of bandits in the area according to the Batsari Local Government Electoral Officer, Mr. Bashir Aliyu Sabo.

On his part, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Katsina State, Professor Yahaya Ibrahim Makarfi appreciated all stakeholders for their support to INEC to ensure the success of the exercise.

The coalition exercise is being attended by representatives of various political parties and their agents, Coalition of Civil Society Organizations, the media, heads of various security agencies, technical staff, and observers.

During the collation exercise, all the collation officers described the election results as a true reflection of their local government areas.

Mr. Jude Kelechi is the Matazu LGA Collation Officer assisted by Muhammad Shu’aibu, Electoral Officer.

Dr. Rotimi Emmanuel Abayomi is the Kaita LGA Collation Officer assisted by Garzali Abubakar, Electoral Officer.

Dr. Ibrahim Shu’aibu is the Musawa LGA Collation Officer assisted by Musa A. Musa, Electoral Officer

In Ingawa LGA, the Collation Officer, Dr. Yusuf Ahmed was assisted by Ibrahim Hassan, Electoral Officer.

In Charanchi LGA, Dr Bagudu Alhaji Adamu, the Collation Officer was assisted by Safiya Abdulaziz, Electoral Officer.

Similarly, the Batsari LGA Collation Officer, Bashir Aliyu Sabo was assisted by Mr. Sufiyanu, Electoral Officer as well as the Dutsi Collation Officer, Yusuf Sabo.

Katsina Presidential Election Results

Below is a breakdown of the Katsina presidential election result:

Matazu LGA Presidential Elections Results:

Registered voters 69,565

Accredited voters 23,159

APC 12,008

NNPP 415

PDP 9644

PRP 12

Total valid votes 22,154

Rejected votes 525

Total votes cast 22,679

Kaita LGA Presidential Elections Results:

Total Registered voters 76,526

Total accredited voters 29,005

APC 14,595

NNPP 799

PDP 11,793

Valid Votes 27,528

Rejected Votes 1,346

Musawa LGA Presidential Elections Results:

Total votes cast 28,874

Rejected votes 84,131

Accredited voters 28,484

APC 14,360

NNPP 2,033

PDP 10,603

Valid Votes 27,317

Rejected Votes 928

Total votes cast 28,245

Ingawa LGA Presidential Elections Results:

Number of Registered voters 86,957

Accredited voters 30,466

APC 12,315

NNPP 3,388

PDP 12,152

PRP 351

Total valid votes 28,612

Rejected votes 1,687

Total votes cast 30,299

Charanchi LGA Presidential Elections Results:

Registered voters 73,766

Accredited voters 22,541

APC 12,779

NNPP 609

PDP 8,020

Valid Votes 2,1580

Rejected Votes 585

Total votes cast 22,165

Batsari LGA Presidential Elections Results:

Registered voters 10,6955

Accredited voters 17,870

APC 7,017

LP 21

NNPP 1, 096

PDP 8,889

PRP 37

Total valid votes 17,206

Rejected Votes 664

Total votes cast 17,870

Dutsi LGA Presidential Elections Results

Number of registered voters 64,743

Accredited voters 18,281

APC 9,258

NNPP 289

PDP 8,074

Valid Votes 17,718

Rejected Votes 531

Total votes cast 18,249