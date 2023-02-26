Tinubu Wins Six LGAs In Katsina, Atiku Claims One

Tinubu Wins Six LGAs In Katsina, Atiku Claims OneFeatured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Sunday, February 26th, 2023
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has claimed six local government areas in the presidential election results in Katsina State.
The Katsina State Collation Officer Professor Mua’zu Abubakar Gusau who is also the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Gusau announced the results on Sunday.
The election results declared in seven Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Katsina State so far, showed that the APC candidate claimed six council areas while Atiku got one.
Tinubu won Matazu, Kaita, Musawa, Ingawa and Charachi and Dutsi LGAs while PDP won Batsari LGA.
However, elections couldn’t be held in two Batsari LGA wards due to the activities of bandits in the area according to the Batsari Local Government Electoral Officer, Mr. Bashir Aliyu Sabo.
On his part, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Katsina State, Professor Yahaya Ibrahim Makarfi appreciated all stakeholders for their support to INEC to ensure the success of the exercise.
The coalition exercise is being attended by representatives of various political parties and their agents, Coalition of Civil Society Organizations, the media, heads of various security agencies, technical staff, and observers.
During the collation exercise, all the collation officers described the election results as a true reflection of their local government areas.
Mr. Jude Kelechi is the Matazu LGA Collation Officer assisted by Muhammad Shu’aibu, Electoral Officer.
Dr. Rotimi Emmanuel Abayomi is the Kaita LGA Collation Officer assisted by Garzali Abubakar, Electoral Officer.
Dr. Ibrahim Shu’aibu is the Musawa LGA Collation Officer assisted by Musa A. Musa, Electoral Officer
In Ingawa LGA, the Collation Officer, Dr. Yusuf Ahmed was assisted by Ibrahim Hassan, Electoral Officer.
In Charanchi LGA, Dr Bagudu Alhaji Adamu, the Collation Officer was assisted by Safiya Abdulaziz, Electoral Officer.
Similarly, the Batsari LGA Collation Officer, Bashir Aliyu Sabo was assisted by Mr. Sufiyanu, Electoral Officer as well as the Dutsi Collation Officer, Yusuf Sabo.
Katsina Presidential Election Results
Below is a breakdown of the Katsina presidential election result:
Matazu LGA Presidential Elections Results:
Registered voters 69,565
Accredited voters 23,159
APC 12,008
NNPP 415
PDP 9644
PRP 12
Total valid votes 22,154
Rejected votes 525
Total votes cast 22,679
Kaita LGA Presidential Elections Results:
Total Registered voters 76,526
Total accredited voters 29,005
APC 14,595
NNPP 799
PDP 11,793
Valid Votes 27,528
Rejected Votes 1,346
Musawa LGA Presidential Elections Results:
Total votes cast 28,874
Rejected votes 84,131
Accredited voters 28,484
APC 14,360
NNPP 2,033
PDP 10,603
Valid Votes 27,317
Rejected Votes 928
Total votes cast 28,245
Ingawa LGA Presidential Elections Results:
Number of Registered voters 86,957
Accredited voters 30,466
APC 12,315
NNPP 3,388
PDP 12,152
PRP 351
Total valid votes 28,612
Rejected votes 1,687
Total votes cast 30,299
Charanchi LGA Presidential Elections Results:
Registered voters 73,766
Accredited voters 22,541
APC 12,779
NNPP 609
PDP 8,020
Valid Votes 2,1580
Rejected Votes 585
Total votes cast 22,165
Batsari LGA Presidential Elections Results:
Registered voters 10,6955
Accredited voters 17,870
APC 7,017
LP 21
NNPP 1, 096
PDP 8,889
PRP 37
Total valid votes 17,206
Rejected Votes 664
Total votes cast 17,870
Dutsi LGA Presidential Elections Results
Number of registered voters 64,743
Accredited voters 18,281
APC 9,258
NNPP 289
PDP 8,074
Valid Votes 17,718
Rejected Votes 531
Total votes cast 18,249
