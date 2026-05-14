NUT Faults FG’s Decision to Scrap UTME for Colleges of Education

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Union of Teachers has criticised the federal government’s decision to remove the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) requirement for candidates seeking admission into colleges of education.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja during a teachers’ workshop organised with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, NUT President Titus Amba said the policy could weaken the quality of teacher training if not properly managed.

The federal government had earlier announced that candidates with four credit passes in relevant subjects could gain admission into colleges of education without sitting for the UTME.

Tunji Alausa, the Minister of Education, said such candidates would still register with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board for screening and admission processing through CAPS.

Reacting to the development, Amba said the union was not properly consulted before the policy was introduced.

According to him, removing the UTME requirement may send the wrong message about the seriousness of the teaching profession.

He said teaching should not be treated as a job for people without proper training, adding that strong admission standards are necessary to produce qualified teachers.

Amba also lamented the decline of teachers’ training colleges, noting that many people now enter the profession without a solid education background.

He urged the government to invest more in teacher education, digital learning facilities and infrastructure, especially in rural communities where access to computers and internet services remains poor.

The NUT president also called on the government to improve teachers’ welfare and adopt policies that would restore public confidence in the profession.