JUST IN: Another Labour Party Rep Defects To APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A member of the House of Representatives Dalyop Chollom has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, adding to the growing list of lawmakers who have teamed up with APC in recent weeks.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas read Chollom’s resignation letter from the LP during plenary on Tuesday.

Chollom who represents the Barkin Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency cited the political crisis in his party and the need for a better representation of his people as reasons for his move.

His defection came about a week after four House of Representatives members dumped LP for the ruling APC.