Tension in Anambra As Assailants Kill Governor Obiano’s Security Aide

From Ignatius Okpara, Awka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Unknown armed men Sunday killed the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Anambra state governor, chief Willie Obiano on Security matters, Mr. Azubuike Ekweabalu at his residence in Awka.

The state Commissioner for Information chief Don Adinuba who confirmed the sad news in a statement in Awka, said governor Obiano and members of the state executive committee received the news with rude shock.

He described the deceased as a perfect gentleman and core security professional who has been carrying out his duties diligently, adding that his death is great loss to the state government.

Adinumba, charged security operatives in the state not to rest on their oars, until perpetrators of the barbaric act are apprehended and brought to justice.

Meanwhile, sources said the gunmen stormed the residence of Ekweabalu at the commissioner quarters in Awka, the Anambra state capital Sunday morning , and allegedly stabbed him with a knife, leaving him in the pool of his own blood.

The deceased who hails from Ogbunike in Oyi Council Area of the state, was a close relation to wife of the governor, Mrs. Ebele Obiano.

According to the Source who craved anonymity said: “he was murdered by unknown men last night at the commissioners’ quarters, Awka. This is barbaric. May his soul rest in peace. Security operatives must do all that is possible to bring the killers to justice,”

However, the Anambra state police public Relations officer PPRO, Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident disclosed that one suspect, who was seen in the premises had been arrested.

He said: “On Aug. 9, 2020 at about 1:30a.m., there was a report of alleged murder of one Azuibuike Ekwegbalu, aged 43 years, native of Ogbunike in Oyi LGA but resident at the Commissioners quarters Awka.

“Following the report, Police detectives attached to ‘B’ Division Awka led by the DPO, CSP Emma Ogbuanya visited the scene and rushed victim who was found in a pool of blood to hospital in Awka for medical attention.

“He was certified dead by the medical doctor on arrival while his corpse was deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy,” Mohammed stated

The Anambra police Spokesman added that a careful observation on the deceased body revealed stab wounds while a blood-stained kitchen knife was also recovered as exhibit at the scene.

Said Mohammed. “Consequently, one suspect who allegedly was in the premises has been arrested and the case is under investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

African Examiner reports that the ugly development has thrown government appointees in the state, particularly those living in the quarters into fear, as they are wondering how the killers of Ekweabalu, gained entrance into the highly secured commissioners quarters and carried out the heinous crime without any interruption.