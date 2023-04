JUST IN: Bayern Munchen Suspends Sadio Mane Over Outburst

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayern have suspended Sadio Mané for the next game — he won’t be in the squad vs Hoffenheim and will also be fined.

This happened due to his fight with Leroy Sané after the City game when he punched Sané in the face in the dressing room after having an argument during the match.