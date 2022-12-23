JUST IN: Max Air CEO, Mangal, Is Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief Executive officer of Max Air, Bashir Mangal, is dead.

A statement made available today by the media consultant to the airline said Mangal died in the early hours of Friday, December 23, 2022.

The statement read in part, “Inna lillahi wa inna Ilaihi rajiun, this is to announce the death of our beloved brother Alhaji Bashir Barau Mangal Vice Chairman/CEO Max Air in the early hours of today Friday 23rd December 2022.

May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus.”

Details later…