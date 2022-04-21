(JUST IN) : NDLEA Raids Abuja Party Venue, Arrests Organisers, Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have raided a party venue in the Asokoro area of the Federal Capital Territory, and arrested some individuals.

The spokesperson for the agency, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the development Thursday morning.

According to Babafemi, the party which was organised by three ladies happened on Wednesday night.

African Examiner reports that the agency has been engaged in a battle against the abuse of drugs and substances in the country.

Although Babafemi did not confirm the number of suspects arrested, a Twitter user who was present at the event during the time of the arrest confirmed that over a hundred individuals were arrested.

The user who tweeted via his personal Twitter account, @Ezioimmauel, said about a hundred of them were arrested.

He tweeted, “(We are) In the police station right now. (I) was at a 4/20 party in Asokoro and they burst it. Asokoro, Abuja. There (are) hundreds of us in custody right now. Everyone’s still accounted for I think.”

Confirming the arrest, Babafemi said, “We arrested some youths holding a hemp party in Abuja. In addition to the party is the launching of a new drink. The party was organised by three ladies. They are in our custody. We will issue a statement on the incident shortly.”

Punch