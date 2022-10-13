(BREAKING): Ex-Bbnaija Housemate Rico Swavey Dies

(BREAKING): Ex-Bbnaija Housemate Rico Swavey DiesEntertainment, Featured, Latest News Thursday, October 13th, 2022
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Big Brother housemate Rico Swavey is dead.
His friend and co-housemate Alex Asomugha aka Alex Unusual announced the unfortunate incident.
Alex tweeted the development on Thursday morning.
She tweeted: “This was not what we agreed Rico. Rest in peace #Ricoswarvey.”
Born Patrick Fakoya, Rico Swavey, he was involved in an accident on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
His management denied his death on Wednesday, October 12.
