(BREAKING): Ex-Bbnaija Housemate Rico Swavey Dies

Posted by Entertainment, Featured, Latest News Thursday, October 13th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Big Brother housemate Rico Swavey is dead.

His friend and co-housemate Alex Asomugha aka Alex Unusual announced the unfortunate incident.

Alex tweeted the development on Thursday morning.

She tweeted: “This was not what we agreed Rico. Rest in peace #Ricoswarvey.”



Born Patrick Fakoya, Rico Swavey, he was involved in an accident on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

His management denied his death on Wednesday, October 12.

