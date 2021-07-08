I Left Politics Since 2019, Onochie Tells Senate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lauretta Onochie, presidential aide, has stated that she is not a member of any political party.

Onochie made this known when she appeared before the senate committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Onochie was on Thursday screened as an INEC commissioner.

It could be recalled that Buhari nominated her for the role in October 2020 and her nomination have sparked reactions particularly from opposition party who stated that Onochie is still involved in active politics.

However, while appearing before the committee, she said the petitions against her nomination emerged because she follows “due process”.

“I have seen the petitions against me but I stand for justice and fairness. Thus nobody has anything to fear,” she said.

“I am madam due process and this is the reason behind my attacks, because I follow the law and due process.

“I had no partisanship bone in my body until I was invited to come and work with President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Dissatisfied, Ike Ekweremadu, senator representing Enugu west, enjoined Onochie to reject the nomination and “protect the integrity of the president”.

Also, Istifanus Gyang, senator representing Plateau north, presented an affidavit in which Onochie disclosed that she is an APC member.

Responding, Onochie said since Buhari was reelected in 2019, she has not engaged in politics.

“Since Buhari was elected as president for the second term, I have removed myself from everything about politics,” she said.

“Since 2019, I don’t have anything to do with politics. As I am sitting down here, I am not a member of any political party in this country.”























