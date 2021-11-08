W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Kaduna Govt Directs Stricter Enforcement Of Ban On Street Begging, Hawking –Official

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  The Kaduna state government has directed relevant agencies to ensure stricter  enforcement of the laws against almajiris, begging, and street hawking in the state.

A statement from Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the governor, on Sunday, reminded  ‘’all residents that the state has laws protecting children and banning street begging and hawking.‘’

The  statement said that the government had directed the taskforce charged with enforcing the recent security restrictions, including the ban on motorcycles, to also take action against abuse of child rights, street begging and hawking as part of its mandate.



Adekeye appealed to all citizens to cooperate with the security agencies in the enforcement of the relevant laws, and upholding law and order in the state.

NAN

