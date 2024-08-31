Kagame Dismisses Over 200 Soldiers From Rwandan Army; No Reason Given

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Paul Kagame of Rwanda has dismissed over 200 military personnel from the Rwanda Defense Force (RDF), including 21 senior and junior officers, the military announced in a statement on Friday.

Among those dismissed were Martin Nzaramba and Etienne Uwimana, alongside 19 other senior and junior officers, according to the statement issued by the RDF.

In addition, the president authorised the termination of contracts for 195 other ranks within the RDF.

No official reasons were provided for the dismissals, but under Rwandan law, military personnel can be dismissed from the RDF for “gross misconduct”.