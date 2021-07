Kanu’s Trial In Abuja Grounds Commercial Activities In Parts Of Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Commercial activities were grounded for hours in parts of Anambra on Monday as the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra went underway in Abuja.

Mostly affected were the commercial centres of Onitsha and Nnewi where major markets were shut.

African Examiner reports that vehicular movements within the state were badly affected as popular motor parks in the commercial city of Onitsha were empty.

Bonfires were seen on major roads leading to total blockade in and out of Onitsha.

Emmanuel Chukwudi, a trader at Ochanja, Onitsha, said he stayed away from his shop for fear of the unknown, as well as a mark of sympathy for Kanu.

Chukwudi said though there was no official notice to shut the market, traders were being careful because of the volatility of the town.

In Awka, human and vehicular movements were a bit normal with shops opened to customers.

The popular Eke-Awka market was also open, but most shops were shut.

Mrs Amarachi Okoye, a trader, said she had been transacting business smoothly.

She expressed regrets, however, that banks were also closed. (NAN)